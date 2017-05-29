Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Director Paul Colborne Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,900.00.

Paul Colborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 29th, Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.39 per share, with a total value of C$11,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$12,350.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Paul Colborne acquired 2,500 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$5,925.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Paul Colborne acquired 49,590 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$133,397.10.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Paul Colborne acquired 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Paul Colborne acquired 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 299,338 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $539.58 million. Surge Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGY. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.15 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.

Surge Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s principal oil and natural gas producing properties are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and focused on over three core areas: Western Alberta, Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan.

