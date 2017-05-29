Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs Limited were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,464,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,257,000 after buying an additional 661,397 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 55.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,236 shares. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $966 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.58 million. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amdocs Limited from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

