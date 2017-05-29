Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 505,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 295,481 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 161.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,349,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,821,000 after buying an additional 2,685,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) traded up 0.28% on Monday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,490 shares. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $742.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.54 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $4,289,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 866,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 487,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $22,590,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,808 shares in the company, valued at $47,813,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,500 shares of company stock worth $27,586,110. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

