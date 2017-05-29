Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 0.15% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded down 0.22% on Monday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,097 shares. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $85.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. The firm’s market cap is $5.83 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -274.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Petrie bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.17 per share, with a total value of $133,668.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,520.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

