Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Worldwide’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Wyndham Worldwide Co. alerts:

WYN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Worldwide from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/suntrust-banks-brokers-cut-earnings-estimates-for-wyndham-worldwide-co-wyn-updated-updated-updated.html.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) traded down 0.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,212 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24. Wyndham Worldwide has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $102.44.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Wyndham Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Wyndham Worldwide news, VP Scott G. Mclester sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary R. Falvey sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,552.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,319. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 16.6% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 69.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 292,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,086,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.