SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.9 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will post sales of $360.9 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.9 million and the highest estimate coming in at $382.31 million. SunOpta reported sales of $352.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $360.9 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.4 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.99 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

STKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wunderlich downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded SunOpta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, CEO David Colo bought 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $506,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Huntington Investment bought 490,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,381,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,628,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,047,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 1,302,092 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 54.8% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,548,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 548,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,678,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after buying an additional 531,783 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) traded down 1.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 451,455 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. SunOpta has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.70. The company’s market cap is $631.91 million.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. The Company operates through two segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities, which are used in applications serving the natural and organic food industry.

