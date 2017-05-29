Sunoco LP (SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sunoco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vetr raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. FBR & Co raised their price target on Sunoco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Sunoco in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) opened at 30.35 on Monday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.52 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 297.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sunoco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sunoco by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,784,000 after buying an additional 836,902 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

