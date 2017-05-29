Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE) Given News Impact Rating of 0.28

Media headlines about Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) have been trending positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sundance Energy Australia earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) traded down 0.8150% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.9512. 2,686 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. Sundance Energy Australia has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company’s market capitalization is $74.26 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNDE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

