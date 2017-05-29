Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $262,000 Position in Loews Co. (L)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Loews by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Loews by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Loews had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

