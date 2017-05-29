Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) opened at 21.64 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 6,888 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $146,852.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 7,884 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $156,497.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 345,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,887.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank).

