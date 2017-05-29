Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $31,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 277.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened at 67.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post $3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

