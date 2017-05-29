Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Darden Restaurants worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,186,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,745,000 after buying an additional 1,935,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $117,092,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $69,888,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,229,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,196,000 after buying an additional 894,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 169.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 757,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,476,000 after buying an additional 476,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) opened at 87.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 98,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $8,162,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,941.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. George sold 84,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,445.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

