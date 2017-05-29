Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Sturm Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sturm Ruger & Company earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 63 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Sturm Ruger & Company had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sturm Ruger & Company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sturm Ruger & Company’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

RGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wunderlich initiated coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Forward View cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/sturm-ruger-company-rgr-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company news, Director Ronald C. Whitaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $625,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.