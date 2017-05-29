Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.43 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Stratasys from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Get Stratasys Ltd. alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) traded down 0.74% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. 540,666 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion. Stratasys has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $30.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 43.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/stratasys-ltd-ssys-stock-rating-lowered-by-needham-company-llc-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,231,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 70,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 91.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 28.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 194,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.