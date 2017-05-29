Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.43 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Stratasys from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) traded down 0.74% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. 540,666 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion. Stratasys has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $30.88.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 43.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,231,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 70,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 91.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 28.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 194,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.
About Stratasys
Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.
