Storm Resources Ltd (SRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) in a report released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$7.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Storm Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded Storm Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price objective on Storm Resources from C$6.80 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.93.

Storm Resources Company Profile

