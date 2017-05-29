Store Capital Corp (STOR) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Store Capital Corp worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Store Capital Corp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,128,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,796,000 after buying an additional 972,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Store Capital Corp by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,579,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after buying an additional 1,561,407 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Store Capital Corp by 4.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,996,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,427,000 after buying an additional 176,256 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Store Capital Corp by 483.5% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 2,584,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,515,000 after buying an additional 2,141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Store Capital Corp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after buying an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter.

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. Store Capital Corp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $108 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $28.00 price target on Store Capital Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Store Capital Corp from $27.50 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Store Capital Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Store Capital Corp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In other Store Capital Corp news, insider Christopher H. Volk acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $252,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 246,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,985.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 149,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,336.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,495 shares of company stock worth $999,531. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

