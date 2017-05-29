Home Depot Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 12,204 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 5,621 put options.

In other Home Depot news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.11 per share, with a total value of $54,988.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 31,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $4,856,727.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,328.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot Inc alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 114.1% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) traded down 1.00% during trading on Monday, reaching $154.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,660 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $160.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company had revenue of $23.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post $7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $148.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Home Depot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $178.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-home-depot-put-options-hd-updated.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.