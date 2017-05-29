Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) traded down 0.56% on Monday, hitting $58.92. 2,489,721 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.17. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,235.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,176,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,404,940,000 after buying an additional 38,456,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $269,944,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Emerson Electric by 35.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,900,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,179,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,698,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,777,000 after buying an additional 2,404,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 135.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,963,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,372,000 after buying an additional 1,706,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

