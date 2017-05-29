Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stereotaxis Inc (NASDAQ:STXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Shares of Stereotaxis (NASDAQ:STXS) opened at 0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The company’s market cap is $12.62 million. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc is a United States-based healthcare technology company. The Company is engaged in the development of robotic cardiology instrument navigation systems designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary disease. The Company also provides information management solutions for the interventional lab.

