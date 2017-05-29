State Treasurer State of Michigan Increases Stake in The Valspar Corp (VAL)

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in The Valspar Corp were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Valspar Corp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,985,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in The Valspar Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Valspar Corp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Valspar Corp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Valspar Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) opened at 112.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.48. The Valspar Corp has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

The Valspar Corp (NYSE:VAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The Valspar Corp had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Valspar Corp will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The Valspar Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Valspar Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of The Valspar Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

