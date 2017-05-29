State Treasurer State of Michigan Raises Position in Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Whole Foods Market were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter valued at $165,510,000. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter valued at $67,167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market by 85.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after buying an additional 2,152,964 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Whole Foods Market by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,559,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter valued at $48,352,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. Whole Foods Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Whole Foods Market’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Whole Foods Market, Inc. will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Whole Foods Market’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Whole Foods Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whole Foods Market from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Foods Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Vetr cut shares of Whole Foods Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

In other Whole Foods Market news, insider Angela Lorenzen sold 1,431 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $52,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,100.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A C. Gallo sold 5,957 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $182,105.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,098 shares of company stock valued at $863,451. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

