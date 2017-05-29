State Street Corp Sells 100 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 113.0% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) traded up 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. 725,897 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $61.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Damme Alexandre Van sold 141,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $7,660,590.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,268.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

