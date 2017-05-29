Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Starz Acquisition (STRZA) Stock Price

News coverage about Starz Acquisition (NASDAQ:STRZA) has trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Starz Acquisition earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/starz-acquisition-strza-earning-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

Starz Acquisition Company Profile

Starz Acquisition LLC, formerly Starz, is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company provides premium subscription video programming in the United States to cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies and online video providers. The Company’s segments include Starz Networks and Starz Distribution.

