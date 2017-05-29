Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research note published on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBLK. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had a negative net margin of 193.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is an international shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet included 73 vessels consisting primarily of Newcastlemax and Capesize, as well as Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with a carrying capacity between 52,055 and 209,537 deadweight tonnage (dwt).

