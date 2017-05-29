Stag Industrial (STAG) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) have been trending positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stag Industrial earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) traded up 0.10% on Monday, hitting $26.96. 404,269 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.57 million. Stag Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post ($0.04) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -304.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

