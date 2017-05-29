Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Saturday, April 29th. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies Holdings from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on SS&C Technologies Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at 37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $409.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Director William A. Etherington sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $432,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 197.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 24.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies Holdings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

