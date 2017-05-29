Square (SQ) Given Media Impact Score of 0.43

Press coverage about Square (NYSE:SQ) has trended positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Square earned a daily sentiment score of 0.43 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Square (NYSE:SQ) remained flat at $22.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,402,179 shares. The firm’s market cap is $8.35 billion. Square has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $461.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post ($0.19) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Vetr lowered Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.22 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $7,790,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $848,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,221,738 shares of company stock worth $57,148,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

