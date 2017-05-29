Square Inc (SQ) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stephens

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Vetr cut Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.66 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) opened at 22.33 on Friday. Square has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.35 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $461.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.66 million. Analysts predict that Square will post ($0.19) EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $848,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,221,738 shares of company stock valued at $57,148,216. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Square by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

