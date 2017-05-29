Square Inc (SQ) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim currently has $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vetr downgraded shares of Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.66 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) opened at 22.33 on Thursday. Square has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.73. The company’s market cap is $8.35 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.66 million. Square had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post ($0.19) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $6,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $17,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,221,738 shares of company stock valued at $57,148,216. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Square by 1,987.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $131,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in Square by 55.4% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

