Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.35. 117,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $126.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $566.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.40 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $467,641.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,265.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

