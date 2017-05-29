Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Sandler O’Neill’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.
Shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) opened at 7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.52. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Boyd Messmann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,656 shares in the company, valued at $529,586.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jackson Hsieh purchased 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 546,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,805.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 51.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.