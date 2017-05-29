Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $1,453,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $85,749,000. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 98.8% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 15.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,718 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $13,136,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $372 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Vetr cut Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.
