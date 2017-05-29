Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) CEO Sells 29,854 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 29,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,311,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,215.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) traded up 0.25% during trading on Monday, hitting $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,059 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company’s market cap is $7.94 billion.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.78 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,820.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,473,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after buying an additional 5,188,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 949.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,869,000 after buying an additional 3,892,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,312,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,579,000 after buying an additional 2,452,824 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 89.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,668,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,187,000 after buying an additional 2,202,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 485.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 975,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after buying an additional 808,866 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

