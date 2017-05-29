Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will post ($1.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Spark Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($4.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spark Therapeutics.

Get Spark Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.40. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $94.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/spark-therapeutics-inc-once-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-36-per-share-updated-updated.html.

In other Spark Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen W. Webster sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $104,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen W. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,283. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 522,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 297,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) traded up 3.80% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. 593,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.87 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.