Southern (SO) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.23

Media headlines about Southern (NYSE:SO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Southern (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. 3,265,939 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.05. Southern has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southern will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

In other news, VP James Y. Kerr II sold 68,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $3,433,880.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

