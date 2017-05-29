Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 206,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 323,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Co alerts:

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) opened at 50.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.05. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $54.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post $2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Southern’s payout ratio is 83.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/southern-co-so-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Argus cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

In other news, VP James Y. Kerr II sold 68,609 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $3,433,880.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.