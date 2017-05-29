Sonic (SONC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

News stories about Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sonic earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 10 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONC shares. Cowen and Company cut their price target on Sonic to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Sonic in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) traded down 1.02% on Monday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 753,624 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.49. Sonic has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 88.45% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sonic will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,202,310 shares in the company, valued at $33,845,026.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $70,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

