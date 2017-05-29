Sonic Co. (SONC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SONC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Sonic from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Sonic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) opened at 28.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. Sonic has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Sonic had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.45%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Sonic’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Sonic news, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $70,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,202,310 shares in the company, valued at $33,845,026.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sonic during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Sonic during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Sonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Sonic by 8,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG raised its stake in Sonic by 1,553.2% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 9,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

