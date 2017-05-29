Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Given News Impact Rating of 0.22

Media headlines about Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Palo Alto Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the network technology company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.91 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Argus downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.50 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. FBN Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

