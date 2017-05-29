Blucora (BCOR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blucora earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Blucora Inc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Blucora from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. 628,937 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $911.15 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. Blucora has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.75.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.29 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Blucora will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Blucora news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $560,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Walters sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $39,223.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,971.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,317 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blucora (BCOR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-blucora-bcor-stock-price-updated.html.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Company’s Wealth Management segment consists of HD Vest, which provides financial advisors with an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients The Company’s Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself (DDIY) tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners and tax professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.