Media coverage about NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) (TSE:NG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NovaGold Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the mining company an impact score of 20 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Get NovaGold Resources Inc. alerts:

Shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) traded down 1.74% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,701 shares. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The stock’s market cap is $1.27 billion.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect NovaGold Resources (NG) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-very-unlikely-to-affect-novagold-resources-ng-stock-price.html.

About NovaGold Resources

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.