Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Price

Media coverage about Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calavo Growers earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Chairman Lecil E. Cole bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.42 per share, with a total value of $5,359,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 473,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,696,872.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole bought 42,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $2,652,956.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 604,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,372,142.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 139,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

