Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Costamare (CMRE) Share Price

News articles about Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Costamare earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Get Costamare Inc alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Costamare in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Costamare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Costamare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costamare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Costamare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-costamare-cmre-share-price-updated.html.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.