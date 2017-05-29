Saul Centers (BFS) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Saul Centers earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 68 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) opened at 58.08 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Saul Centers news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 5,560 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $346,165.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick F. Noonan sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,560 shares of company stock worth $947,016 over the last 90 days. 50.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

