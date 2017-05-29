News stories about China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Finance Online earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) opened at 2.04 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $48.18 million. China Finance Online has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Get China Finance Online Co. alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that China Finance Online will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “China Finance Online (JRJC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-likely-to-impact-china-finance-online-jrjc-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited is a Web-based financial services company in China. The Company provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.