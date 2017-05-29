Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Share Price

News articles about A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A. O. Smith Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 19 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) traded down 0.79% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,434 shares. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $740 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.38 million. A. O. Smith Corp had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.77%. A. O. Smith Corp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. A. O. Smith Corp’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of A. O. Smith Corp in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other news, insider Peter R. Martineau sold 7,500 shares of A. O. Smith Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,128 shares in the company, valued at $664,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,881,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,634 shares of company stock worth $8,018,855. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

