Roka Bioscience (ROKA) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Roka Bioscience (NASDAQ:ROKA) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Roka Bioscience earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Roka Bioscience (NASDAQ:ROKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.34. Roka Bioscience had a negative net margin of 487.61% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

About Roka Bioscience

Roka Bioscience, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular assay technologies for the detection of foodborne pathogens under the Atlas brand name. The Company offers Atlas Detection Assays and Atlas instrument in the North American food safety testing market and has rights to develop and commercialize its molecular testing solutions for a range of other industrial applications.

