Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 55 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) traded down 4.46% on Monday, reaching $55.91. 304,845 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37 billion. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $91.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($7.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, VP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $27,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $1,081,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,631. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

