BlackBerry (BBRY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackBerry earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the smartphone producer an impact score of 2 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.10 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Global Equities Research began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded down 0.98% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.11. 10,412,970 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackBerry has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company’s market capitalization is $5.90 billion.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The smartphone producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 93.19%. The business had revenue of $297 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

