Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact DDR Corp (DDR) Stock Price

News headlines about DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DDR Corp earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Get DDR Corp alerts:

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.91 million. DDR Corp had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. DDR Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on DDR shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of DDR Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of DDR Corp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DDR Corp in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of DDR Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DDR Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DDR Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact DDR Corp (DDR) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/somewhat-negative-press-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-ddr-corp-ddr-stock-price-updated.html.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $693,158.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern purchased 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $996,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 264,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,826.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,307,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,667,540. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

DDR Corp Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.